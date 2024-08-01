Beberoad Love New Moon Travel Bassinets Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold by Beberoadlove

Description:

This recall involves travel bassinets sold in dark gray, blue, light gray, pink, purple and sky blue. The bassinets fold open and closed, and have a mesh mosquito net that folds over the top. The model name “New Moon” is printed on the canopy, and the mattresses have a star pattern. The bassinets come with a bag with handles on the top. The brand “beberoad LOVE” is printed on the top of the bag.

Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included in this recall. The model name, model number TB999-1, and manufacture date in DD/YYYY format are located on the bottom of the bassinet in a sewn-in tag.