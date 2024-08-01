Beberoad Love New Moon Travel Bassinets Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold by Beberoadlove

The recalled bassinets violate federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because they do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces.
About 1,940
Beberoadlove collect at 334-316-0066 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@beberoad.com, or online at https://beberoad.com/pages/new-moon-travel-bassinets-safety-recall or https://beberoad.com/ and click “NEWMOON TRAVEL BASSINET RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves travel bassinets sold in dark gray, blue, light gray, pink, purple and sky blue. The bassinets fold open and closed, and have a mesh mosquito net that folds over the top. The model name “New Moon” is printed on the canopy, and the mattresses have a star pattern. The bassinets come with a bag with handles on the top. The brand “beberoad LOVE” is printed on the top of the bag.
Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included in this recall. The model name, model number TB999-1, and manufacture date in DD/YYYY format are located on the bottom of the bassinet in a sewn-in tag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact Beberoadlove for instructions on how to receive a full refund, and how to properly dispose of the product. Beberoadlove and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Zhongshanboshangkedianzishangwuyouxiangongsi, dba beberoadlove, of China
