BRS Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act Due to Lack of Child Resistant Closure; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by OAREA Outdoor Gear

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.
About 165
OAREA Outdoor Gear by email at kim_ye92@yahoo.com or online at www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A34L6EV18KW96Q and click “Ask a Question” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves BRS Fuel Bottles, portable liquid fuel bottles sold in 530mL, 750mL and 1000mL sizes manufactured prior to July 2023. The bottles are orange with a black cap and white text. “BRS,” “fuel bottle,” and the bottle’s volume warnings and/or directions appear in white lettering on the bottle’s surface.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children, and contact OAREA Outdoor Gear for information on how to return or dispose of the product to receive a full refund.
None reported
OAREA Outdoor Gear, of China
