Zipadee Kids Recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

  • Recalled Montessori Floor Bed
  • Recalled Montessori Legged Bed
  • Recalled Convertible House Bed Frame
  • Depiction of Entrapment in Bed Rail
Name of Product:
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds
Hazard:

The spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children. The design of the bed allows a child’s torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall Date:
August 17, 2023
Units:

About 7,450

Consumer Contact

Consumers should report any incidents involving the Convertible House Bed Frame and Montessori Floor Bed and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or to CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zipadee Montessori beds sold in twin, full, and queen size variations of the “Convertible House Bed Frame” and “Montessori Floor Bed.” They were shipped between February 26, 2018 and October 22, 2021. Zipadee also sold toddler-size Montessori beds which were manufactured between May and September 2018. The beds are all natural wood floor beds that can be raised or converted to adjust for a child’s sleeping needs as they grow and develop. The beds are intended for children 18 months and older.

Remedy:

CPSC urges consumers to dispose of the recalled beds and NOT to resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm has filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio and has represented to CPSC that it is unable to offer a remedy to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

At least two children have become entrapped in the bed rails. They include a 21-month-old boy (no injuries sustained) and a 4-year-old girl in February 2023 who sustained minor injuries.

Sold At:
Online at Zipadeekids.com and on Zipadee's Etsy.com shop from February 2018 through September 2021 for between $260 and $900.
Manufacturer(s):
Bell Station Interiors, dba Zipadee Kids, of Circleville, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-263

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Montessori Floor Bed
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
