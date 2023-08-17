Zipadee Kids Recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

The spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children. The design of the bed allows a child’s torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.
About 7,450
Consumers should report any incidents involving the Convertible House Bed Frame and Montessori Floor Bed and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or to CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.
This recall involves Zipadee Montessori beds sold in twin, full, and queen size variations of the “Convertible House Bed Frame” and “Montessori Floor Bed.” They were shipped between February 26, 2018 and October 22, 2021. Zipadee also sold toddler-size Montessori beds which were manufactured between May and September 2018. The beds are all natural wood floor beds that can be raised or converted to adjust for a child’s sleeping needs as they grow and develop. The beds are intended for children 18 months and older.
CPSC urges consumers to dispose of the recalled beds and NOT to resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm has filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio and has represented to CPSC that it is unable to offer a remedy to consumers.
At least two children have become entrapped in the bed rails. They include a 21-month-old boy (no injuries sustained) and a 4-year-old girl in February 2023 who sustained minor injuries.
