Vornado Air Recalls Portable SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters
  • Rating Label on Recalled SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters (Showing JUL22 Date Code as First 5 Digits of Serial Number)
Name of Product:
SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters
Hazard:

The heaters have a miswiring due to a manufacturing error which can cause the tower heater to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 1,450

Consumer Contact

Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the top of the page  or www.vornado.com/recalls for more information and to participate in the recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vornado SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters with a “JUL22” date code and “TYPE SRTH” printed on the silver rating label located on the underside of the product. The electric space heaters are black and measure about 12.5 inches high by 6 inches wide by 6 inches in diameter and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a red “V” behind it is located on the front of the unit. Only units with a date code of “JUL22” are included in this recall. The date code is printed on the silver rating label located on the bottom of the heater as the first five digits of the serial number.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and visit Vornado’s website to register for the recall and to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2022 through December 2022 for about $50.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-148
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

