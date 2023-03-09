Vornado Air Recalls Portable SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The heaters have a miswiring due to a manufacturing error which can cause the tower heater to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,450
Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the top of the page or www.vornado.com/recalls for more information and to participate in the recall.
This recall involves Vornado SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters with a “JUL22” date code and “TYPE SRTH” printed on the silver rating label located on the underside of the product. The electric space heaters are black and measure about 12.5 inches high by 6 inches wide by 6 inches in diameter and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a red “V” behind it is located on the front of the unit. Only units with a date code of “JUL22” are included in this recall. The date code is printed on the silver rating label located on the bottom of the heater as the first five digits of the serial number.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and visit Vornado’s website to register for the recall and to receive a full refund.
None reported
