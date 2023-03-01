Sandoz Recalls Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled prescription drugs and products that contain lidocaine must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Sandoz toll-free at 866-300-2207 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Sandoz6768@sedgwick.com or online at https://www.us.sandoz.com/patients-customers/product-safety-notices or www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Product Safety Notices” below the carousel for more information.
This recall involves prescription drugs Aprepitant 125 mg capsules sold in cartons containing one blister card of 6 capsules and 5 gram tubes of Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream sold in cartons containing 5 tubes and packed with or without 12 dressings. The Aprepitant capsules are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that has the name “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, NDC number, lot number, and expiration date on the carton and on the blister cards. The warnings “This unit-dose packaging is not child-resistant” and “For institutional use only” are listed on the carton.
The Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream is packaged in a 5 gram tube with a continuous thread white closure. The name “fougera®,” the name of the medication, dosage and NDC number are printed on the carton and tube and the expiration date and lot number are printed on the carton and stamped on the crimp of the tube. The warning “FOR HOSPITAL USE ONLY” is printed on the carton and the tube.
The recall includes the following:
|
Product Description
|
NDC Number
|
Lot Number
|
Expiration Date
|
Aprepitant Capsules 125 mg
|
0781-2323-68 Carton of 1 Blister Pack of 6 capsules
0781-2323-06 Blister Pack
|
LK3209
LC6454
|
04/2024
12/2023
|
Lidocaine and Prilocaine 2.5%/2.5% Cream 5 gram Tubes
|
0168-0357-56 Carton of 5 tubes and 12 dressings
0168-0357-55 Carton of 5 tubes
0168-0357-05 Tube
|
LA2782
LA2784
LV0667
LX5350
MA1640
MB3205
LA2785
LR9041
MB3209
|
03/2023
03/2023
02/2024
03/2024
03/2024
04/2024
03/2023
11/2023
04/2024
Consumers should immediately secure the medications out of the sight and reach of children and contact Sandoz for a free child resistant pouch to store the products. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.
None reported
Sandoz Inc., of Princeton, New Jersey (Aprepitant Capsules)
