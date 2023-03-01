Sandoz Recalls Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves prescription drugs Aprepitant 125 mg capsules sold in cartons containing one blister card of 6 capsules and 5 gram tubes of Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream sold in cartons containing 5 tubes and packed with or without 12 dressings. The Aprepitant capsules are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that has the name “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, NDC number, lot number, and expiration date on the carton and on the blister cards. The warnings “This unit-dose packaging is not child-resistant” and “For institutional use only” are listed on the carton.

The Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream is packaged in a 5 gram tube with a continuous thread white closure. The name “fougera®,” the name of the medication, dosage and NDC number are printed on the carton and tube and the expiration date and lot number are printed on the carton and stamped on the crimp of the tube. The warning “FOR HOSPITAL USE ONLY” is printed on the carton and the tube.

The recall includes the following: