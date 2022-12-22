Samsung Recalls Top-Load Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard; Software Repair Available

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update

All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.

Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung directly for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair.

