Samsung Recalls Top-Load Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard; Software Repair Available

The washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 663,500
Samsung at http://www.samsung.com and http://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update or by phone toll-free at 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.
Recall Details
This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer. The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall:
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
WA49B5105AV/US
|
01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H
|
WA49B5105AW/US
|
01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D
|
WA49B5205AW/US
|
01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W
|
WA50B5100AV/US
|
01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B
|
WA50B5100AW/US
|
01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F
|
WA51A5505AC/US
|
01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F
|
WA51A5505AV/US
|
01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L
|
WA51A5505AW/US
|
01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W
|
WA52A5500AC/US
|
01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X
|
WA52A5500AV/US
|
01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y
|
WA52A5500AW/US
|
01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y
|
WA54A7305AV/US
|
01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T
|
WA55A7300AE/US
|
01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z
|
WA55A7700AV/US
|
01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K
Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update
All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.
Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung directly for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair.
Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.
