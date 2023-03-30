 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R Premium
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R Sport
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Premium
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Sport
  • Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate
  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate
  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Premium
  • Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate
  • Recalled Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
  • Recalled Alternator Serial Number Location
Name of Product:
Model Years 2022-2023 RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

The alternator can fail during operation, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 200 (In addition, about 2 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Years 2022 and 2023 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, crystal and gray. The recalled vehicles were sold in two and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. A limited number of alternators could have been sold as service parts (part number 4017547) and are included in this recall.

Model Year 2022

Model Year 2023

RZR Pro R Premium

RZR Pro R Ultimate

RZR Pro R Sport

RZR Pro R 4 Premium

RZR Pro R Ultimate

RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate

RZR Pro R 4 Premium

  

RZR Pro R 4 Sport

  

RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate

  
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the alternator free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the alternator failing, including two incidents of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2022 through February 2023 for between $32,000 and $45,000.
Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-740
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Model Year 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R Premium
Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The alternator can fail during operation, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATV
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ATV’s A-arm can separate from the frame and cause loss of steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV
Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

An improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire, posing fire and crash hazards.

Recalled Snow Bike Conversion Kit
Polaris Recalls Timbersled Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The QuickDrive fastener can loosen while operating, leading to brake failure, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Textron Specialized Vehicles E-Z-GO Express TXT
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls E-Z-GO PTVs Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The electronic board that powers the USB port can overheat and ignite adjacent components, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Model Year 2023 Can-Am Commander series side-by-side vehicle
BRP Recalls Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled vehicles can have a defective fuel hose assembly which could lead to a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product