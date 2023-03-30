Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Years 2022 and 2023 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, crystal and gray. The recalled vehicles were sold in two and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. A limited number of alternators could have been sold as service parts (part number 4017547) and are included in this recall.