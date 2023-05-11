Peloton Recalls Two Million Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.