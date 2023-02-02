Paper Cape Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves two styles of Paper Cape children’s pajamas made of 100% Pima cotton two-piece, long-sleeved Classic Pajamas and Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers. The two-piece, long-sleeved Classic Pajamas were sold in 17 prints and colors: navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, blue floral, truck print, airplane print, watercolor floral, light pink, turquoise, pink dot and playground print. The Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers were sold in 16 prints and colors: navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, blue vines print, watercolor floral, light pink, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, nautical print, bunny print, pink dot and playground print. Both recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 12 years. “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” the size designation as well as the warning: “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant” is printed on the neck label. The side-seam label states “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru” on the front and has care and washing instructions on the back.