P.J. Salvage Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama set in camo print in olive
  • Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama set in light blue and charcoal stripes
  • Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama set in tie-dye black
  • Sewn-in black fabric label at the neck states “P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China,” and size
  • Sewn-in, side-seam label states size, “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” the fiber content, “Made in China,” and washing instructions
  • Second sewn-in, side-seam label with tracking code “09/2021 T2022”
Name of Product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 05, 2023
Units:

About 2,650 

Consumer Contact

P.J. Salvage toll-free at 844-975-2699 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@pjsalvage.com, online at https://www.pjsalvage.com/pages/recall-information or https://www.pjsalvage.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 65% polyester and 35% rayon, two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large in the following colors and print patterns: camo print in olive, tie dye in black, and striped in light blue and charcoal.

“P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China,” and the size are printed on a black sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the recalled garments. The size, “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” the fiber content, “Made in China,” and washing instructions are printed on a white sewn-in, side-seam label.  Tracking code “09/2021 T2022” is printed on a second white sewn-in, side seam label underneath the washing instructions label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact P.J. Salvage for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajamas directly from P.J. Salvage will be contacted via email and/or postage mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at https://www.pjsalvage.com/, www.amazon.com, www.zappos.com and at Animal Crackers, Auntie Barbara’s, Bumps N Bundles, Down to Earth Kids, Everafter, Gold Coast Kids, Jami Lyn, Midland Clothing, Millstead Boutique, Rhinestone Cowgirl, Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Simply Authentic LLC, Stoopher &amp; Boots, Sweats Appeal, T Georgiano’s Boutique, Tack of the Town, and at Twinkle Twinkle Little One stores nationwide from December 2021 through December 2022 for about $56.
Importer(s):

P.J. Salvage, of Irvine, California

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-085
