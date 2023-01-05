P.J. Salvage Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
This recall involves children’s 65% polyester and 35% rayon, two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large in the following colors and print patterns: camo print in olive, tie dye in black, and striped in light blue and charcoal.
“P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China,” and the size are printed on a black sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the recalled garments. The size, “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” the fiber content, “Made in China,” and washing instructions are printed on a white sewn-in, side-seam label. Tracking code “09/2021 T2022” is printed on a second white sewn-in, side seam label underneath the washing instructions label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact P.J. Salvage for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajamas directly from P.J. Salvage will be contacted via email and/or postage mail.
P.J. Salvage, of Irvine, California
