P.J. Salvage Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves children’s 65% polyester and 35% rayon, two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large in the following colors and print patterns: camo print in olive, tie dye in black, and striped in light blue and charcoal.

“P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China,” and the size are printed on a black sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the recalled garments. The size, “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” the fiber content, “Made in China,” and washing instructions are printed on a white sewn-in, side-seam label. Tracking code “09/2021 T2022” is printed on a second white sewn-in, side seam label underneath the washing instructions label.