NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co.; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  • Recalled Taizhou Jiawang Trading NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Charmander)
  • Recalled Taizhou Jiawang Trading NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Pikachu)
Name of Product:
Children’s sleepwear
Hazard:

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 20, 2023
Units:

About 868

Consumer Contact

Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD by email at lingwushihao50@163.com or online at www.newcosplay.net/pages/product-recalls or www.newcosplay.net and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD NewCosplay branded children’s button-up long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in “Charmander” and “Pikachu” characters. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD. a photo of the destroyed garment at lingwushihao50@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD. and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.amazon.com from November 2021 through April 2022 for $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Suzhou Rongtai Home Textile Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-188

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

