Lucky Global Recalls Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
Lucky Global collect at 929-250-8198 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at luckglinc@hotmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Lelinta multi-purpose kids helmets. The helmets were sold in pink and blue with elbow, knee and wrist guards in a mesh bag. The helmets have black straps and a black and red buckle. They were labeled as medium, fitting head circumferences from about 19.3 inches to about 21.7 inches. Model V-1906-S is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Lucky Global for a full refund. Lucky Global is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Lucky Global Inc., of Boulder, Colorado
