Lucky Global Recalls Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Lelinta multi-purpose kids helmet – blue
  • Recalled Lelinta multi-purpose kids helmet – pink
  • Model V-1906-S is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet
Name of Product:
Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 20, 2023
Units:

About 30

Consumer Contact

Lucky Global collect at 929-250-8198 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at luckglinc@hotmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Lelinta multi-purpose kids helmets. The helmets were sold in pink and blue with elbow, knee and wrist guards in a mesh bag. The helmets have black straps and a black and red buckle. They were labeled as medium, fitting head circumferences from about 19.3 inches to about 21.7 inches. Model V-1906-S is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Lucky Global for a full refund. Lucky Global is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Walmart.com from July 2022 through February 2023 for about $31.
Importer(s):

Lucky Global Inc., of Boulder, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-747

Recall number:

