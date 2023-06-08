John Deere Recalls XUV590 Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Gator utility vehicles with model number XUV590E, XUV590M, or XUV590M S4 printed on the hood. “John Deere” and “Gator” are also printed on the cargo box. The recalled utility vehicles have side-by-side seating for two or four people and were sold in green and yellow, olive & black, or TrueTimber® Kanati® Camo colors.

The serial number is located on the vehicle frame to the right of the rear hitch receiver, and the following serial numbers are included in this recall: