John Deere Recalls XUV590 Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Fuel can leak from under the fuel cap, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,600 (In addition, about 60 were sold in Canada)
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” or https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gator utility vehicles with model number XUV590E, XUV590M, or XUV590M S4 printed on the hood. “John Deere” and “Gator” are also printed on the cargo box. The recalled utility vehicles have side-by-side seating for two or four people and were sold in green and yellow, olive & black, or TrueTimber® Kanati® Camo colors.
The serial number is located on the vehicle frame to the right of the rear hitch receiver, and the following serial numbers are included in this recall:
Recalled Serial Numbers
1M0590EA+PM060098 through PM060266
1M0590ED+PM060005 through PM060027
1M0590MA+PM060654 through PM061746
1M0590MD+PM060005 through PM060017
1M0590MB+PM060225 through PM060631
1M0590ME+PM060009 through PM060015
Consumers should stop using the recalled XUV590 Gator utility vehicles immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection, and if necessary, free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
