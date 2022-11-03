FHS Retail Recalls FUUL Lamp Oil Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Poisoning Risk to Children

The product contains low-viscosity petroleum distillates which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant. Petroleum distillates can get into the lungs causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage which can be fatal. In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting mandatory information on the packaging.
About 1,700
Recall Details
This recall involves FUUL 1.9L Pure Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil products. The Lamp Oil is in a clear plastic bottle-like container with a square base and a white cap. The container label bears the brand “Fuul” followed by “Intense Heat”, the product name “Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil” and the descriptors “Pure, Colorless, Smokeless” and “1.9 Liter (.5 Gallons)”. The label includes the warning, “Product contains petroleum distillates. Harmful or fatal if swallowed. KEEP OUT OF REACH of children or pets.”
Consumers should stop using the recalled product immediately, store it in a safe location out of reach of children and contact FHS Retail for a full refund. Consumers should email written affirmation that they have disposed of the recalled product, along with a photo of the recalled product, to FUULrecall@gmail.com to receive the refund. Amazon is contacting purchasers.
None reported
FHS Retail Corporation, of Lakewood, New Jersey
