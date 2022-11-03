 Skip to main content

FHS Retail Recalls FUUL Lamp Oil Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Poisoning Risk to Children

Name of Product:
FUUL 1.9L Pure Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil
Hazard:

The product contains low-viscosity petroleum distillates which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant. Petroleum distillates can get into the lungs causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage which can be fatal. In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting mandatory information on the packaging.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 1,700

Consumer Contact

FHS Retail by email at FUULrecall@gmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FUUL 1.9L Pure Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil products. The Lamp Oil is in a clear plastic bottle-like container with a square base and a white cap. The container label bears the brand “Fuul” followed by “Intense Heat”, the product name “Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil” and the descriptors “Pure, Colorless, Smokeless” and “1.9 Liter (.5 Gallons)”. The label includes the warning, “Product contains petroleum distillates. Harmful or fatal if swallowed. KEEP OUT OF REACH of children or pets.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled product immediately, store it in a safe location out of reach of children and contact FHS Retail for a full refund. Consumers should email written affirmation that they have disposed of the recalled product, along with a photo of the recalled product, to FUULrecall@gmail.com to receive the refund. Amazon is contacting purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through September 2022 for about $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Tangshan Burak Hotel Supplies Co. and H&amp;H Supplies Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

FHS Retail Corporation, of Lakewood, New Jersey

Distributor(s):
Distributor
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-032
