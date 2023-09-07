Engineered Controls International Recalls LP Gas Compact Regulators Due to Fire Hazard

The regulators could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.
About 6,300
RegO collect at 336-449-7707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.regoproducts.com/liquid-propane-gas/warnings-and-safety/recalls/ or www.regoproducts.com and click on “News” at the top of the page, then “LPG Featured Products,” then “Warnings and Safety,” and click “Recalls” for more information.
This recall involves the RegO 302 Series Compact Regulators with dates codes between 09/22 and 02/23. Regulators with the date code 21/22 are also included in this recall. The date codes are stamped on the back of the metal regulators. The regulators are designed for liquefied petroleum gas (i.e., propane) tanks for outdoor grills, heaters and fireplaces.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled regulators, turn off the propane cylinder valve, and disconnect the regulator. Consumers should contact their RegO distributor or RegO to receive a free replacement regulator. Consumers should discard the recalled regulator.
