Engineered Controls International Recalls LP Gas Compact Regulators Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Compact Regulators
Hazard:

The regulators could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 07, 2023
Units:

About 6,300

Consumer Contact

RegO collect at 336-449-7707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.regoproducts.com/liquid-propane-gas/warnings-and-safety/recalls/ or www.regoproducts.com and click on “News” at the top of the page, then “LPG Featured Products,” then “Warnings and Safety,” and click “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the RegO 302 Series Compact Regulators with dates codes between 09/22 and 02/23. Regulators with the date code 21/22 are also included in this recall. The date codes are stamped on the back of the metal regulators. The regulators are designed for liquefied petroleum gas (i.e., propane) tanks for outdoor grills, heaters and fireplaces. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled regulators, turn off the propane cylinder valve, and disconnect the regulator. Consumers should contact their RegO distributor or RegO to receive a free replacement regulator. Consumers should discard the recalled regulator.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Trident Rubber LLC, Gas Equipment Co Inc., Century Fuel Products, boat manufacturers, and marine supply stores nationwide from September 2022 through March 2023 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Engineered Controls International LLC, of Elon, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-275
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Engineered Controls International Recalls LP Gas Compact Regulators Due to Fire Hazard

