ESS Universal USA Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,800
ESS Universal USA toll-free at 833-259-9009 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@essuniversal.com or online at www.heavydutybunkbeds.com and click on ‘Recall Notice’ at the bottom of the landing page.
Recall Details
The recall involves Waterproof Foam Mattresses, and were sold in twin, twin XL, and full sizes. The recalled mattresses have a blue cover with the ESS Universal logo featuring a gorilla picture and the words “ESS Universal” and “Comfort with Water Resistant Technology.” The inner lining is black. No federal labels were included with the mattresses as required.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact ESS Universal to arrange for shipment of a cover with zipper for consumers to place over the foam core that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge. ESS Universal USA is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
ESS Universal USA LLC, of Holland, Michigan
