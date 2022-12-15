 Skip to main content

ESS Universal USA Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  Recalled ESS Universal foam mattress
Name of Product:
Waterproof Foam Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 1,800

Consumer Contact

ESS Universal USA toll-free at 833-259-9009 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@essuniversal.com or online at www.heavydutybunkbeds.com and click on ‘Recall Notice’ at the bottom of the landing page.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Waterproof Foam Mattresses, and were sold in twin, twin XL, and full sizes. The recalled mattresses have a blue cover with the ESS Universal logo featuring a gorilla picture and the words “ESS Universal” and “Comfort with Water Resistant Technology.” The inner lining is black. No federal labels were included with the mattresses as required.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact ESS Universal to arrange for shipment of a cover with zipper for consumers to place over the foam core that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge. ESS Universal USA is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at essunivesal.com from April 2021 through March 2022 for between $156 and $240.
Importer(s):

ESS Universal USA LLC, of Holland, Michigan

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
23-718
