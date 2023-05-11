Advanced EV Recalls Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The golf cart’s front seat can become loose due to missing rubber grommets, posing fall and injury hazards to operators and/or passengers.
About 2,500
Advanced EV toll-free at 855-300-1364 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at warranty@advancedev.com or online at https://www.advancedev.com/safety-message or www.advancedev.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L golf carts sold from May 2020 through June 2022. The golf carts were sold in 4 and 6-seat configurations and in a variety of seat and body color configurations. The golf carts have the Advanced EV logo across the front cowl. Only units with serial numbers within the range of LTA0050000 through LTA0145000 are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a metal plate located near the accelerator and brake pedals and begins with the letters “LTA.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf carts and contact the dealer where it was purchased to arrange for a free inspection and repair. Advanced EV is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of injuries from falls involving lacerations, scratches and bruising.
LvTong USA Golf Cars LLC, dba Advanced EV, of Dallas, Texas
