Advanced EV Recalls Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L Golf Carts
Name of Product:
Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L golf carts
Hazard:

The golf cart’s front seat can become loose due to missing rubber grommets, posing fall and injury hazards to operators and/or passengers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 11, 2023
Units:

About 2,500

Consumer Contact

Advanced EV toll-free at 855-300-1364 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at warranty@advancedev.com or online at https://www.advancedev.com/safety-message or www.advancedev.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L golf carts sold from May 2020 through June 2022. The golf carts were sold in 4 and 6-seat configurations and in a variety of seat and body color configurations. The golf carts have the Advanced EV logo across the front cowl. Only units with serial numbers within the range of LTA0050000 through LTA0145000 are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a metal plate located near the accelerator and brake pedals and begins with the letters “LTA.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf carts and contact the dealer where it was purchased to arrange for a free inspection and repair. Advanced EV is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of injuries from falls involving lacerations, scratches and bruising.

Sold At:
American Golf Cars, of Irvine, Texas; Collin County Golf Cars, of Van Alstyne, Texas; Fort Bend Battery & Golf Cars of Rosenberg, of Texas; SunFun Rentals, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina; Charley’s Golf Cars of Shawnee, of Oklahoma; Golf Carts of Vero Beach, of Florida and other dealers nationwide from May 2020 through June 2022 for between $11,100 and $12,500.
Importer(s):

LvTong USA Golf Cars LLC, dba Advanced EV, of Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-756

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

