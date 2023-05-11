Advanced EV Recalls Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves all Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L golf carts sold from May 2020 through June 2022. The golf carts were sold in 4 and 6-seat configurations and in a variety of seat and body color configurations. The golf carts have the Advanced EV logo across the front cowl. Only units with serial numbers within the range of LTA0050000 through LTA0145000 are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a metal plate located near the accelerator and brake pedals and begins with the letters “LTA.”