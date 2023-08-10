13131 Imports Recalls Red Apple Fireworks Brand “American Glory” and “Merica AF” Fireworks Due to Explosion and Burn Hazards; Violation of Federal Firework Safety Standards

The recalled shell fireworks can explode prematurely, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers and bystanders.
About 2,400
13131 Imports toll-free at 844-733-2775 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hello@bbinc.co or online at www.bbinc.co/voluntary-product-safety-recalls or www.bbinc.co click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” on the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two different Red Apple Fireworks reloadable tube artillery shell fireworks. The American Glory firework contains 24 shells and was sold in red, white and blue packaging featuring a cartoon depiction of an eagle. The ’Merica AF firework contains six shells and was sold in red, white and blue packaging featuring a cartoon representation of the Statue of Liberty, a hotdog, a popsicle, or an eagle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact 13131 Imports for a full refund. Information on how to properly dispose of the products, or how to return them to the Red Apple Fireworks store where purchased, or to Red Apple if purchased online is at www.bbinc.co/voluntary-product-safety-recalls.
The firm has received 72 reports of fireworks prematurely exploding. No injuries have been reported.
13131 Imports LLC, of Las Vegas, Nevada
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.