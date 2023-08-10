 Skip to main content

13131 Imports Recalls Red Apple Fireworks Brand “American Glory” and “Merica AF” Fireworks Due to Explosion and Burn Hazards; Violation of Federal Firework Safety Standards

  • Recalled Red Apple Fireworks American Glory Firework
Name of Product:
Fireworks
Hazard:

The recalled shell fireworks can explode prematurely, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers and bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 2,400

Consumer Contact

13131 Imports toll-free at 844-733-2775 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hello@bbinc.co or online at www.bbinc.co/voluntary-product-safety-recalls or www.bbinc.co click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” on the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two different Red Apple Fireworks reloadable tube artillery shell fireworks. The American Glory firework contains 24 shells and was sold in red, white and blue packaging featuring a cartoon depiction of an eagle. The ’Merica AF firework contains six shells and was sold in red, white and blue packaging featuring a cartoon representation of the Statue of Liberty, a hotdog, a popsicle, or an eagle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact 13131 Imports for a full refund. Information on how to properly dispose of the products, or how to return them to the Red Apple Fireworks store where purchased, or to Red Apple if purchased online is at  www.bbinc.co/voluntary-product-safety-recalls.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 72 reports of fireworks prematurely exploding. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Red Apple Fireworks in Valdosta, Georgia; Flint, Michigan, and Pahrump, Nevada, and online at www.redapplefireworks.com from April 2023 through July 2023 for between $27 and $230.
Manufacturer(s):
Liuyang Xiaohe Fireworks Manufacturing Co, of China
Importer(s):

13131 Imports LLC, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-260

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

