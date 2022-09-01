UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported

The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.
About 14,400
UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@uppababy.com or online at www.uppababy.com/ridge/disc-brakes/ and click on “Submit Info” at the bottom of the page or go to www.uppababy.com and click on “Click to read more” next to the recall announcement.
Recall Details
This recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame. The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”) and have black tires. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.
The firm has received one reported incident, resulting in a fingertip amputation to a child who was not in the stroller while in use.
Monahan Products LLC, d/b/a UPPAbaby, of Rockland, Massachusetts
