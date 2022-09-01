 Skip to main content

UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported

  • Recalled UPPAbaby All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller and rear disc brakes
  • Recalled UPPAbaby All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller rear disc brakes
  • Recalled UPPAbaby RIDGE Model Number location
Name of Product:
UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers
Hazard:

The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 01, 2022
Units:

About 14,400

Consumer Contact

UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@uppababy.com or online at www.uppababy.com/ridge/disc-brakes/ and click on “Submit Info” at the bottom of the page or go to www.uppababy.com and click on “Click to read more” next to the recall announcement.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.  The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame. The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”) and have black tires. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one reported incident, resulting in a fingertip amputation to a child who was not in the stroller while in use.

Sold At:
BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.
Importer(s):

Monahan Products LLC, d/b/a UPPAbaby, of Rockland, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-215
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Otter MOMO children’s sandal -brown
Kolan Recalls Children’s Sandals Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat
Yuboloo Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Recalled UPPAbaby All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller and rear disc brakes
UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported

The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.

Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Single Mud Kitchen
Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Hard Rock Cafe Children’s Hooded Sweatshirt with Neck Drawstring
Hard Rock Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

The children's sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects, posing a strangulation hazard to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product