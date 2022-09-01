UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported

Description:

This recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame. The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”) and have black tires. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.