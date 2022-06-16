Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves the Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen over-the-counter drugs. For the aspirin product, the green and yellow label states Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets. The bottle has a green continuous thread gear closure. For the ibuprofen product, the blue and white label states Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels. The bottle has a blue continuous thread gear closure. The following UPC and Lot numbers listed in the table are included in this recall and can be found on the label on the back of the bottle.