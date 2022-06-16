 Skip to main content

Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Kroger Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release enteric coated tablets, 300 count bottle
  • Recalled Kroger Ibuprofen, 200 mg softgel capsules, 160 count bottle
Name of Product:
Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles and Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles
Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 209,430 

Consumer Contact

Kroger at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) ET Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts, or www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” at the bottom of the page, or www.timecaplabs.com and click on “SAFETY RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen over-the-counter drugs. For the aspirin product, the green and yellow label states Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets. The bottle has a green continuous thread gear closure. For the ibuprofen product, the blue and white label states Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels. The bottle has a blue continuous thread gear closure. The following UPC and Lot numbers listed in the table are included in this recall and can be found on the label on the back of the bottle.

 

Item

UPC

Lot numbers

Aspirin

0004126001295

A077J

F032H

F035H

J011H

K031H

Ibuprofen

0004126001298

FH1163

C11044

C11047

C11064

C11065

C11079

C11084
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food And Drug, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano's, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick 'n Save, Pick 'n Save Marketplace, Smith's, and Smith's Marketplace stores nationwide from August 2021 through March 2022 for about $5 (Aspirin). Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food And Drug, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano's, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick 'n Save, Pick 'n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Ralph's, Ralph's Fresh Fare, Smith's, and Smith's Marketplace stores nationwide from July 2021 through March 2022 for between $12 and $16 (Ibuprofen).
Importer(s):

Time-Cap Labs Inc., of Farmingdale, New York (Ibuprofen)

Distributor(s):
The Kroger Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States (Aspirin) and India (Ibuprofen)
Recall number:
22-160
Recalled Kroger Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release enteric coated tablets, 300 count bottle
