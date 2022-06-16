Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 209,430
Kroger at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) ET Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts, or www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” at the bottom of the page, or www.timecaplabs.com and click on “SAFETY RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen over-the-counter drugs. For the aspirin product, the green and yellow label states Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets. The bottle has a green continuous thread gear closure. For the ibuprofen product, the blue and white label states Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels. The bottle has a blue continuous thread gear closure. The following UPC and Lot numbers listed in the table are included in this recall and can be found on the label on the back of the bottle.
|
Item
|
UPC
|
Lot numbers
|
Aspirin
|
0004126001295
|
A077J
F032H
F035H
J011H
K031H
|
Ibuprofen
|
0004126001298
|
FH1163
C11044
C11047
C11064
C11065
C11079
C11084
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.
None reported
Time-Cap Labs Inc., of Farmingdale, New York (Ibuprofen)
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Contact a media specialist.