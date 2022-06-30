 Skip to main content

ShelterLogic Group Recalls RIO-Branded Swinging Hammock Chairs Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided

  • Recalled RIO-branded swinging hammock chair
  • RIO is printed below the chair’s pillow.
  • Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall.
Name of Product:
RIO-branded Swinging Hammock Chairs
Hazard:

Improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall Date:
June 30, 2022
Units:

About 786,000

Consumer Contact

ShelterLogic toll-free at 888-635-3359 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at RIOcare@shelterlogic.com, or online at Safety.ShelterLogic.com or rio.shelterlogic.com and click on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RIO-branded swinging hammock chairs. The folding chairs have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat and a backrest with a pillow. Some chairs have a drink holder. They were sold in gray, navy, blue, red and camouflage. RIO is printed below the pillow. Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs until they have reviewed the new instructions and the pins are properly inserted into the chair’s legs per the instructions. Consumers should contact ShelterLogic Group to receive the new instructions that will help verify proper and safe pin insertion. New instructions can also be found at www.Safety.ShelterLogic.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

ShelterLogic Group has received 24 reports of incidents that resulted in injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.

Sold At:
Blain’s Farm &amp; Fleet, Camping World, Costco, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com and other websites from January 2020 through June 2022 for between $40 and $60.
Importer(s):

ShelterLogic Group, owner of RIO Brands, of Watertown, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-175
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled RIO-branded swinging hammock chair
ShelterLogic Group Recalls RIO-Branded Swinging Hammock Chairs Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided

Improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Recalled FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Racks
Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

One of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or bystander if the rack falls. 

Recalled Coda pendant light fixtures
Tech Lighting Recalls Coda Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass Coda pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in pink
​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs
Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs (Recall Alert)

The weld on the chair’s frame can fail, posing a fall hazard. 

Recalled Nectar Premier mattress
Elite Comfort Solutions Recalls Nectar® Premier Mattresses Due to Failure to Meet Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at NectarSleep.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses failed to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product