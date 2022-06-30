ShelterLogic Group Recalls RIO-Branded Swinging Hammock Chairs Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided

Improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.
About 786,000
ShelterLogic toll-free at 888-635-3359 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at RIOcare@shelterlogic.com, or online at Safety.ShelterLogic.com or rio.shelterlogic.com and click on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves RIO-branded swinging hammock chairs. The folding chairs have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat and a backrest with a pillow. Some chairs have a drink holder. They were sold in gray, navy, blue, red and camouflage. RIO is printed below the pillow. Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs until they have reviewed the new instructions and the pins are properly inserted into the chair’s legs per the instructions. Consumers should contact ShelterLogic Group to receive the new instructions that will help verify proper and safe pin insertion. New instructions can also be found at www.Safety.ShelterLogic.com.
ShelterLogic Group has received 24 reports of incidents that resulted in injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.
ShelterLogic Group, owner of RIO Brands, of Watertown, Connecticut
