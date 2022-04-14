 Skip to main content

MerchSource Recalls FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy
  • Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Board
Name of Product:
FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Boards
Hazard:

Due to a manufacturing issue, small parts from the products can come loose, posing a choking hazard to young children.    

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

About 46,200 (26,400 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and 19,800 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Boards)

Consumer Contact

MerchSource at 800-813-8762 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@merchsource.com or online at www.merchsource.com/recall or www.merchsource.com and click on the recall tab at the top right of the page for more information.   

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy and the Toy Wood Sensory Board. The Robot Buddy is a sensory activity box with a robot factory inspired design featuring spinners, knobs and gear and bead manipulation activities.  “Robot Factory” is written on the side of the activity box.

The Toy Wood Sensory Board is a sensory activity center featuring spinners, flippers, a maze and a musical xylophone with a connected mallet. “FAO Schweetz Shop” is written on the top of the board.

The following batch numbers are included in this recall:  

FAO Schwarz

Toy Wood Play Smart Robot

FAO Schwarz

Toy Wood Sensory Board

Batch number: 35227A21210

Batch number: 59945A21207

The batch number for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot is located on the inside panel of the activity box. The batch number for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Board is screen printed in black on the back of the board.  

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children, stop using them and contact MerchSource to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled toys and instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports of small parts coming loose or falling off of the toys, including nine reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Toy Wood Play Smart Robot and 11 reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Toy Wood Sensory Board. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
FAO Schwarz and Target stores nationwide and online at www.faoschwarz.com and www.target.com from November 2021 through February 2022 for about $60 for the FAO Schwarz branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy and about $25 for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Board.
Importer(s):

MerchSource LLC, of Irvine, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-116
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

