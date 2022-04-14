MerchSource Recalls FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards Due to Choking Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy and the Toy Wood Sensory Board. The Robot Buddy is a sensory activity box with a robot factory inspired design featuring spinners, knobs and gear and bead manipulation activities. “Robot Factory” is written on the side of the activity box.

The Toy Wood Sensory Board is a sensory activity center featuring spinners, flippers, a maze and a musical xylophone with a connected mallet. “FAO Schweetz Shop” is written on the top of the board.

The following batch numbers are included in this recall:

FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Board Batch number: 35227A21210 Batch number: 59945A21207

The batch number for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot is located on the inside panel of the activity box. The batch number for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Board is screen printed in black on the back of the board.