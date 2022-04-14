MerchSource Recalls FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards Due to Choking Hazard

Due to a manufacturing issue, small parts from the products can come loose, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 46,200 (26,400 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and 19,800 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Boards)
MerchSource at 800-813-8762 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@merchsource.com or online at www.merchsource.com/recall or www.merchsource.com and click on the recall tab at the top right of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy and the Toy Wood Sensory Board. The Robot Buddy is a sensory activity box with a robot factory inspired design featuring spinners, knobs and gear and bead manipulation activities. “Robot Factory” is written on the side of the activity box.
The Toy Wood Sensory Board is a sensory activity center featuring spinners, flippers, a maze and a musical xylophone with a connected mallet. “FAO Schweetz Shop” is written on the top of the board.
The following batch numbers are included in this recall:
|
FAO Schwarz
Toy Wood Play Smart Robot
|
FAO Schwarz
Toy Wood Sensory Board
|
Batch number: 35227A21210
|
Batch number: 59945A21207
The batch number for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot is located on the inside panel of the activity box. The batch number for the FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Board is screen printed in black on the back of the board.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children, stop using them and contact MerchSource to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled toys and instructions on how to receive a full refund.
The firm has received 20 reports of small parts coming loose or falling off of the toys, including nine reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Toy Wood Play Smart Robot and 11 reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Toy Wood Sensory Board. No injuries have been reported.
MerchSource LLC, of Irvine, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.