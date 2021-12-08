Mark of Fifth Avenue Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 10,000
Mark of Fifth Avenue email at mofaproductsafety@gmail.com or online at https://www.markoffifthavenue.com/ and click “Recall & Safety Info” at the bottom of the web page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Star Art in Linen-branded children’s 100% polyester robes. The robes were sold in six children’s sizes 2, 3-4, 5-6, 6-7, 7-8, and 10-12 in the following seven colors: black, navy, blue plaid, red plaid, red, royal blue, and gray. The long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “Made in China” and “100% Polyester” are printed on a sewn-in label in the robes seam.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s robes away from children and contact Mark of Fifth Avenue. Consumers can receive a full refund of the purchase price of the garment by cutting the robes in half, taking a photo of the cut garment, and sending an email to mofaproductsafety@gmail.com with the photos. All known purchasers will be contacted.
None reported
Online at www.Amazon.com and www.Walmart.com from August 2019 through June 2021 for between $35 and $45.
Mark of Fifth Avenue, of Harriman, N.Y.
