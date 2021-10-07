Joovy Recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.
About 9,200
Joovy at 800-495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at zoom360@joovy.com online at www.joovy.com and click on “Voluntary Recall of Zoom 360 Ultralight 806X Front Fork Bearing mfg. between March 2020-October 2020” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20). The strollers were sold in black, blueberry, charcoal and red colors and weigh about 26 lbs. The stroller label on the inside leg contains the SKU and batch numbers. “Joovy” is written across the front of the stroller and “Zoom Ultralight” is written on the parent organizer attachment on the bottom of the stroller. See Joovy’s video at https://vimeo.com/574693044/09c3d0418c to install the repair.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact the firm for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing. Joovy is contacting all known purchasers directly.
There have been 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement reported, including 12 incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached, with one fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.
Independent specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com from May 2020 through December 2020 for about $250.
Joovy Holding Co., of Dallas, Texas
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
