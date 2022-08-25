 Skip to main content

Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
  • Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Side view)
  • Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (In Box)
  • Location of model number and date code
  • Model Number (55061) and date code (29421)
Name of Product:
Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys
Hazard:

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 28,550

Consumer Contact

Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or send email to service@huffy.com, or go online to www.huffybikes.com/recalls or at www.huffybikes.com and click on “Safety Notices” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys. The ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the cartoon dog character Blue’s Clues.  The ride-on toy has four wheels and has handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears. The ride-on toy is intended for toddlers 1-1/2 to 3 years old. The model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled ride-on toy away from children and stop using it. Contact the firm for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of children falling forward while they were riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2021 through July 2022 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Huffy Corporation, Miamisburg, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-211
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Single Mud Kitchen
Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Hard Rock Cafe Children’s Hooded Sweatshirt with Neck Drawstring
Hard Rock Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

The children's sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects, posing a strangulation hazard to children.

Strap dangling from recalled 4moms MamaRoo swing
4moms Recalls More than 2 Million MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings and Rockers Due to Entanglement and Strangulation Hazards; One Death Reported

When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can dangle below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard.

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
Residential Elevators Recalls Home Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Recalled NUK Glass Baby Bottles
First Choice Glass Baby Bottles Recalled by NUK Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product