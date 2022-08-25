Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.
About 28,550
Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or send email to service@huffy.com, or go online to www.huffybikes.com/recalls or at www.huffybikes.com and click on “Safety Notices” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys. The ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the cartoon dog character Blue’s Clues. The ride-on toy has four wheels and has handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears. The ride-on toy is intended for toddlers 1-1/2 to 3 years old. The model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled ride-on toy away from children and stop using it. Contact the firm for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.
The firm has received 19 reports of children falling forward while they were riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.
Huffy Corporation, Miamisburg, Ohio
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.