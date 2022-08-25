Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys. The ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the cartoon dog character Blue’s Clues. The ride-on toy has four wheels and has handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears. The ride-on toy is intended for toddlers 1-1/2 to 3 years old. The model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.