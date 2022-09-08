Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio Recalls Children’s HearMuffs Due to Burn and Injury Hazards from Rupturing Alkaline Batteries

Description:

This recall involves four models of powered HearMuffs, sound protection active sound compression ear muffs designed for children, which use AAA alkaline batteries. Models included in the recall are LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH which is printed on the original packaging. The recalled HearMuffs were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from Off, Active or Soothe Mode. HearMuff is printed in blue lettering on the recalled ear muffs. Only powered HearMuffs which use two AAA Alkaline batteries are included in this recall.