Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio Recalls Children’s HearMuffs Due to Burn and Injury Hazards from Rupturing Alkaline Batteries

The AAA alkaline batteries included in the recalled HearMuffs can rupture, posing hearing, projectile and/or burn injury.
About 31,150
Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio toll-free at 833-408-0479 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/hearmuffs or at www.lucidaudio.com then click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four models of powered HearMuffs, sound protection active sound compression ear muffs designed for children, which use AAA alkaline batteries. Models included in the recall are LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH which is printed on the original packaging. The recalled HearMuffs were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from Off, Active or Soothe Mode. HearMuff is printed in blue lettering on the recalled ear muffs. Only powered HearMuffs which use two AAA Alkaline batteries are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HearMuffs and contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge.
The firm has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. No injuries have been reported.
Hearing Lab Technology LLC/Lucid Audio LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
