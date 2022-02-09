Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Seats Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Pittsburgh Automotive-branded pneumatic roller seats. The swivel seats are red with a 15 to 20-inch pneumatic lift range and have a black storage tray located above the wheels. Product Registration Number CA-44417 can be found on a white label located on the bottom of the seat’s storage tray. The item number is printed on a label on the front of the storage tray and the UPC is printed on a label on the underside. Only roller seats with the following item and UPC numbers are included in the recall: