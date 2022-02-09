Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Seats Due to Fall Hazard

The connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 478,800
Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com/rollerseatrecall or www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Pittsburgh Automotive-branded pneumatic roller seats. The swivel seats are red with a 15 to 20-inch pneumatic lift range and have a black storage tray located above the wheels. Product Registration Number CA-44417 can be found on a white label located on the bottom of the seat’s storage tray. The item number is printed on a label on the front of the storage tray and the UPC is printed on a label on the underside. Only roller seats with the following item and UPC numbers are included in the recall:
|
Item Number:
|
UPC:
|
61896
|
792363618960
|
46319
|
193175340764
|
63456
|
792363634564
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and return them to the nearest Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement or full refund in the form of a gift card. If you are unable to return the seat to one of Harbor Freight Tools’ locations, contact Harbor Freight Tools using the toll-free number or email address below to request a prepaid return shipping label for a replacement or a refund. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Harbor Freight Tools has received 96 reports of the seat weld breaking, including ten reports of minor injuries, including bruises from users falling from the seat.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.