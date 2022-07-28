 Skip to main content

First Choice Glass Baby Bottles Recalled by NUK Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled NUK Glass Baby Bottles
  • Packaging of Recalled NUK Glass Baby Bottles
Name of Product:
NUK First Choice 240 mL Glass Baby Bottles
Hazard:

The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 100 (In addition, 77 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

NUK toll-free at 888-685-1238 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.recall.nuk-usa.com, or a www.nuk-usa.com and click on RECALL at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves NUK-branded First Choice glass baby bottles (ASIN B0027SVJ9O) which were manufactured for the UK market only and not intended for sale in the United States. The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size. The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass baby bottles. Contact NUK for information on how to return the recalled baby bottle and receive a full refund. Consumers can register for a kit to return the baby bottles for free at www.recall.nuk-usa.com. Astir Care (Amazon seller) is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from January 2018 to May 2022 for about $20.
Manufacturer(s):
Mapa GmbH of Zeven, of Germany
Brand:

NUK, of Germany

Importer(s):

Astir Care Ltd., of Birmingham, Great Britain

Manufactured In:
Germany
Recall number:
22-765
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled NUK Glass Baby Bottles
First Choice Glass Baby Bottles Recalled by NUK Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Pirate Den Playhouse in original box
Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses Due to Flammability Risk and Burn Hazard

The fabric playhouses and play tents fail to meet an industry flammability standard for these products, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest
Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

 

Recalled Shake Look Touch book with pom poms
Scholastic Recalls Shake Look Touch Books Due to Choking Hazard

The pom poms on the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Kids Tales pajamas, various print designs
Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Kids Tales; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

 

Recalled Baby Boy Dino Romper in Blue
The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product