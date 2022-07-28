First Choice Glass Baby Bottles Recalled by NUK Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 100 (In addition, 77 were sold in Canada)
NUK toll-free at 888-685-1238 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.recall.nuk-usa.com, or a www.nuk-usa.com and click on RECALL at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NUK-branded First Choice glass baby bottles (ASIN B0027SVJ9O) which were manufactured for the UK market only and not intended for sale in the United States. The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size. The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass baby bottles. Contact NUK for information on how to return the recalled baby bottle and receive a full refund. Consumers can register for a kit to return the baby bottles for free at www.recall.nuk-usa.com. Astir Care (Amazon seller) is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
NUK, of Germany
Astir Care Ltd., of Birmingham, Great Britain
