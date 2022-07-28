First Choice Glass Baby Bottles Recalled by NUK Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves NUK-branded First Choice glass baby bottles (ASIN B0027SVJ9O) which were manufactured for the UK market only and not intended for sale in the United States. The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size. The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall.