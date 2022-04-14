 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product:
Crafter’s Square Glue Guns
Hazard:

The glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

About 1,025,000 (In addition, about 21,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or at www.dollartree.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
 

Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@familydollar.com, or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls, or www.familydollar.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns. They dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

Sold At:
Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022 and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 for about $1.
Importer(s):

Greenbrier International Inc., a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-120
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

