Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 1,025,000 (In addition, about 21,900 were sold in Canada)
Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or at www.dollartree.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@familydollar.com, or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls, or www.familydollar.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns. They dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.
Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.
Greenbrier International Inc., a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, of Chesapeake, Virginia
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
