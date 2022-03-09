Danby Products Recalls Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard and Risk of Burn Injuries

Description:

This recall involves free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges sold by Danby Products Limited. The units were sold in white, black and other finish colors. The model number is located on the oven frame or under the electric stovetop, visible after opening the door or lifting the stovetop. Only units with the below model and serial numbers are included in the recall. The gas range serial number is located on the oven frame inside the bottom drawer. The electric range serial number is located under the electric stove top. “Danby” is printed on the stove top.

Model Number UPC Serial Range Description DER202B A* 67638015240 HS582375P HS582375P DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE BLACK DER202W A* 67638015233 HS582596P HS585704P DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE WHITE DR202BGLP A* 67638015226 HS582436P HS585995P DANBY 20" GAS RANGE BLACK SOLID DOOR DR202BSSGLP A* 67638015257 HS581458P HS586930P DANBY DESIGNER 20" GAS RANGE BLACK STAINLESS DR202WGLP A* 67638015219 HS582756P HS585076P DANBY 20” GAS RANGE WHITE

*may or may not contain additional character.