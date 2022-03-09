 Skip to main content

Danby Products Recalls Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard and Risk of Burn Injuries

Name of Product:
Danby brand free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges
Hazard:

The ranges can tip over when a heavy weight is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 09, 2022
Units:

About 1,700

Consumer Contact

Danby Products toll-free at 877-246-2296 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday ET, or online at https://www.danby.com/en-us/support/product-recalls/ or at www.danby.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges sold by Danby Products Limited. The units were sold in white, black and other finish colors. The model number is located on the oven frame or under the electric stovetop, visible after opening the door or lifting the stovetop. Only units with the below model and serial numbers are included in the recall.  The gas range serial number is located on the oven frame inside the bottom drawer. The electric range serial number is located under the electric stove top. “Danby” is printed on the stove top. 

Model Number

UPC

Serial Range

Description

DER202B A*

67638015240

HS582375P

HS582375P

DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE BLACK

DER202W A*

67638015233

HS582596P

HS585704P

DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE WHITE

DR202BGLP A*

67638015226

HS582436P

HS585995P

DANBY 20" GAS RANGE BLACK SOLID DOOR

DR202BSSGLP A*

67638015257

HS581458P

HS586930P

DANBY DESIGNER 20" GAS RANGE BLACK STAINLESS

DR202WGLP A*

67638015219

HS582756P

HS585076P

DANBY 20” GAS RANGE WHITE

*may or may not contain additional character.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Danby Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back.  Danby is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home Depot, ABC Appliance, and other appliance stores nationwide and business-to-business distributors, including Almo Distributing, Penna Inc., Home Depot Pro and Tri State Distributors from June 2021 through November 2021 for between $560 and $740.
Manufactured In:
Mexico
Importer(s):

Danby Products Inc., of Findlay, Ohio

Recall number:
22-093
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

