Danby Products Recalls Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard and Risk of Burn Injuries

The ranges can tip over when a heavy weight is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.
About 1,700
Danby Products toll-free at 877-246-2296 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday ET, or online at https://www.danby.com/en-us/support/product-recalls/ or at www.danby.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges sold by Danby Products Limited. The units were sold in white, black and other finish colors. The model number is located on the oven frame or under the electric stovetop, visible after opening the door or lifting the stovetop. Only units with the below model and serial numbers are included in the recall. The gas range serial number is located on the oven frame inside the bottom drawer. The electric range serial number is located under the electric stove top. “Danby” is printed on the stove top.
|
Model Number
|
UPC
|
Serial Range
|
Description
|
DER202B A*
|
67638015240
|
HS582375P
|
HS582375P
|
DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE BLACK
|
DER202W A*
|
67638015233
|
HS582596P
|
HS585704P
|
DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE WHITE
|
DR202BGLP A*
|
67638015226
|
HS582436P
|
HS585995P
|
DANBY 20" GAS RANGE BLACK SOLID DOOR
|
DR202BSSGLP A*
|
67638015257
|
HS581458P
|
HS586930P
|
DANBY DESIGNER 20" GAS RANGE BLACK STAINLESS
|
DR202WGLP A*
|
67638015219
|
HS582756P
|
HS585076P
|
DANBY 20” GAS RANGE WHITE
*may or may not contain additional character.
Consumers should contact Danby Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back. Danby is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Danby Products Inc., of Findlay, Ohio
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
