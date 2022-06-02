 Skip to main content

Communicorp Recalls Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans; Risk of Phthalates Exposure and Lead Poisoning Hazard

  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Accident Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Business Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Fishing Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Police Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional PGA Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional One Day Pay Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Heisman Duck
  • Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Lifeguard Duck
Name of Product:
6” Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks
Hazard:

Components of the recalled promotional ducks contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate content standard. A component of the promotional fishing duck also contains a level of lead that exceeds the federal lead content standard. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall Date:
June 02, 2022
Units:

About 600,000

Consumer Contact

Communicorp at 800-642-3522 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://communicorp.com/recall or https://communicorp.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves plush ducks that were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item. The six-inch plush Aflac promotional ducks include Accident Duck, Business Duck (only with no model number printed on the sewn in tag are included in this recall), Fishing Duck, Police Duck, PGA Duck, One Day Pay Duck, Heisman Duck and Lifeguard Duck.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled plush promotional ducks. Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased these plush promotional ducks directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from February 2009 through March 2021 for between $5 and $8 and distributed as a promotional free giveaway item to customers.
Importer(s):

Communicorp Inc., of Columbus, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-141





