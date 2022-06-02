Communicorp Recalls Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans; Risk of Phthalates Exposure and Lead Poisoning Hazard

Components of the recalled promotional ducks contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate content standard. A component of the promotional fishing duck also contains a level of lead that exceeds the federal lead content standard. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 600,000
Communicorp at 800-642-3522 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://communicorp.com/recall or https://communicorp.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves plush ducks that were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item. The six-inch plush Aflac promotional ducks include Accident Duck, Business Duck (only with no model number printed on the sewn in tag are included in this recall), Fishing Duck, Police Duck, PGA Duck, One Day Pay Duck, Heisman Duck and Lifeguard Duck.
Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled plush promotional ducks. Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased these plush promotional ducks directly.
None reported
Communicorp Inc., of Columbus, Georgia
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
