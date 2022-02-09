Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by AllMeInGeld Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,900
AllMeInGeld email at yong-yi.US@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves AllMeInGeld children’s nightgowns. The nightgowns were available in three styles: long-sleeved, short-sleeved and long-sleeved with a matching doll nightgown. The nightgowns are made of 100% cotton and were sold in children’s sizes 3T through 9. The nightgowns were manufactured in pink stripes with three ribbons at the neck; pink with flower print and pink with unicorn print; pink with lace décor; green, red and yellow striped nightgowns with a cherry embroidered on the left chest and blue and pink with a cherries printed. The sewn-in label has Chinese lettering.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund. Consumers can also contact AllMeInGeld to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.
None reported
AllMeInGeld, of Guangdong Shenzhen, China
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.