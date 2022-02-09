 Skip to main content

Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by AllMeInGeld Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Pink Stripes
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Green Stripes
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Red Stripes
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Yellow Stripes
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown with Matching Doll Nightgown in Pink with Flower Print
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown with Matching Doll Nightgown in Pink with Unicorn Print
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Pink with Lace Décor
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Blue with a Cherry Print
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Pink with a Cherry Print
  • Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown Sewn-in Label
Name of Product:
Children’s Nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 09, 2022
Units:

About 3,900

Consumer Contact

AllMeInGeld email at yong-yi.US@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves AllMeInGeld children’s nightgowns. The nightgowns were available in three styles: long-sleeved, short-sleeved and long-sleeved with a matching doll nightgown. The nightgowns are made of 100% cotton and were sold in children’s sizes 3T through 9. The nightgowns were manufactured in pink stripes with three ribbons at the neck; pink with flower print and pink with unicorn print; pink with lace décor; green, red and yellow striped nightgowns with a cherry embroidered on the left chest and blue and pink with a cherries printed. The sewn-in label has Chinese lettering.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund. Consumers can also contact AllMeInGeld to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $16.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

AllMeInGeld, of Guangdong Shenzhen, China

Recall number:
22-071
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Adam the Apple children’s stackable toy -stacked
Stack Em’ Up Books Recalls Children’s Stackable Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard

Surface paint on the wooden toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Kids Reiny Szn Mid-Cushion Crew Socks
Stance Recalls Kids Crew Socks Due to Choking Hazard

The bells attached to the socks can detach, posing aspiration and choking hazards to young children.  

Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Pink Stripes
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by AllMeInGeld Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled hardware
D&D Technologies Recalls SureClose READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The hinge-closers can malfunction and not fully self-close gates when installed. This can lead to unintended access to pools and other areas, posing injury and drowning hazards to young children.

Recalled KOYO Bounca The Squig Limited Edition Plush toy
Games Workshop Recalls Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The pom-poms can detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe – Solid pink
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by BAOPTEIL; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov