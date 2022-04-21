 Skip to main content

Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Insignia - 3.4qt Analog Air Fryer - Black NS-AF32MBK9
  • Recalled Insignia - 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer - Black NS-AF32DBK9
  • Recalled Insignia - Analog Air Fryer - Family Size – Black NS-AF50MBK9
  • Recalled Insignia - Digital Air Fryer - Family Size - Black NS-AF55DBK9
  • Recalled Insignia - 5-qt. Analog Air Fryer - Stainless Steel NS-AF53MSS0
  • Recalled Insignia - 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer - Stainless Steel NS-AF53DSS0
  • Recalled Insignia - 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven - Black NS-AFO6DBK1
  • Recalled Insignia - 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven - Stainless Steel NS-AFO6DSS1
Name of Product:
Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens
Hazard:

The air fryers and air fryer ovens can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 635,000 (In addition, 137,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at  http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 sold by Best Buy.  The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number.

The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com. Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions. Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers do not need a purchase receipt to get the $50 credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting.  These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.

Sold At:
Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com and www.google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.
Importer(s):

Best Buy Purchasing LLC, of Richfield, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-125
