Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Woven Bunny Baskets Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Woven Bunny Basket in Pink
  • Recalled Woven Bunny Basket in Blue
Name of Product:
H for Happy™ Woven Bunny Baskets
Hazard:

The bunny basket’s eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 28, 2022
Units:

About 960 

Consumer Contact

Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week, or online at http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page or online at https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/knowledgecenter/customerservice/product-recall-information for more information. Consumers can also click on “Help” on the website to reach a Customer Service representative via email.

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled baskets are white woven baskets with bunny faces that have either pink or blue cheeks and black plastic eyes. The recalled baskets were sold with a tag that reads “HAPPY EASTER” and a hangtag that reads “! WARNING: THIS IS NOT A TOY, FOR DECORATIVE PURPOSES ONLY.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled baskets away from children and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and online at http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com during March 2022 for about $15.
Importer(s):

Bed Bath & Beyond, of Union, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-126
