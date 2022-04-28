Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Woven Bunny Baskets Due to Choking Hazard

The bunny basket’s eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 960
Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week, or online at http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page or online at https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/knowledgecenter/customerservice/product-recall-information for more information. Consumers can also click on “Help” on the website to reach a Customer Service representative via email.
The recalled baskets are white woven baskets with bunny faces that have either pink or blue cheeks and black plastic eyes. The recalled baskets were sold with a tag that reads “HAPPY EASTER” and a hangtag that reads “! WARNING: THIS IS NOT A TOY, FOR DECORATIVE PURPOSES ONLY.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled baskets away from children and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund.
Bed Bath & Beyond, of Union, N.J.
