Backyard Play Systems Recalls Playsets with Wooden Roof Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

The wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children. Children can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.
About 5,100 (in addition, about 200 units were sold in Canada)
Backyard Play Systems toll-free at 866-890-2211 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@backyard-play.com, online at www.backyardproducts.com and click on Safety for more information, or www.backyardproducts.com/safety.
This recall involves Backyard Play Systems outdoor playsets with a wooden roof. The wooden roof is included with home play equipment marketed under the brand names Yardline Play Systems (models Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and Gorilla Playsets (models Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander). The playsets include a solid wood roof with a lookout window, slides, swings, a rock-climbing wall and other play features.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions. If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Online at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021 (Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and online at Lowes.com from December 2020 through May 2021 (Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander) for about $1,000.
Backyard Play Systems LLC, of Monroe, Michigan
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
