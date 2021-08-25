  1. Home
Wee Gallery Recalls Wooden Tray Puzzles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles
Hazard:

The octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 25, 2021
Units:

About 7,600 (In addition, about 550 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Wee Gallery at 800-282-5149 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at puzzlerecall@weegallery.com, or online at www.weegallery.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two models of 10 x 7-inch Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles with six flat wooden animal pieces that fit in recessed spaces on the wooden tray. The Ocean puzzle features whale, tortoise, fish, star fish, sea horse, and octopus-shaped pieces. The Safari version has sun, crocodile, giraffe, lion, snake, and elephant-shaped pieces. The animals are either natural wood color, light or darker brown, with features painted in black.  “Wee Gallery” is printed along the right edge of the tray, and either “Ocean Animals” or “Safari Animals” is printed towards the center of the tray between the animal figures. The back of the tray has a drawing of either ocean or safari themes.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled puzzles away from children and contact Wee Gallery for a refund in the form of a $35 gift certificate for the purchase of any Wee Gallery product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of puzzle pieces breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent toy and children’s stores and online at www.weegallery.com from February 2020 to June 2021 for about $30.

Importer(s):

Wee Gallery, of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
21-188
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
