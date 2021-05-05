TJX Recalls Infant Sleep Bags Due to Suffocation Risk; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

The size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant’s head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.
About 3,600 (In addition, about 33,250 were sold in Canada.)
If purchased online, contact TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com or www.sierra.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page. If purchased in stores, contact TJX at customerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.comor www.marshalls.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom. The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck. The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label. The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks. The following style numbers are included in the recall:
|
Brand Name
|
Style Number
|
Dylan & Abby
|
CL01073
|
First Wish
|
CL00824
CL00889
CL00911
|
First Wish Organic
|
CL00981
CL00985
CL01099
|
Harry & Me
|
CL01102
|
Little Red Caboose
|
CL00756
CL00882
CL00899
CL00904
CL00905
CL00921
CL00924
CL00986
CL00987
|
Piper & Posie
|
CL00819
CL00923
CL00982
CL01005
CL01006
CL01007
|
Sam & Jo
|
CL00871
CL00890
CL00903
CL00906
CL00983
CL00984
|
Sam & Jo Organic
|
CL01066
|
Shabby Chic
|
CL00980
|
Willow Blossom
|
CL00909
CL00913
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
