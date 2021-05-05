  1. Home
TJX Recalls Infant Sleep Bags Due to Suffocation Risk; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

Name of product:
Infant Sleep Bags
Hazard:

The size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant’s head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 5, 2021
Units:

About 3,600 (In addition, about 33,250 were sold in Canada.)

Consumer Contact:

If purchased online, contact TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com or www.sierra.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.  If purchased in stores, contact TJX at customerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.comor www.marshalls.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom.  The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck.  The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label.  The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks.  The following style numbers are included in the recall: 

Brand Name

Style Number

Dylan & Abby

CL01073

First Wish

CL00824

CL00889

CL00911

First Wish Organic

CL00981

CL00985

CL01099

Harry & Me

CL01102

Little Red Caboose

CL00756

CL00882

CL00899

CL00904

CL00905

CL00921

CL00924

CL00986

CL00987

Piper & Posie

CL00819

CL00923

CL00982

CL01005

CL01006

CL01007

Sam & Jo

CL00871

CL00890

CL00903

CL00906

CL00983

CL00984

Sam & Jo Organic

CL01066

Shabby Chic

CL00980

Willow Blossom

CL00909

CL00913
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card. 

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China and India
Recall number:
21-123
Choose Your Recall Emails

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
