K & M International Recalls Slap Watches Due to Coin Cell Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

The coin cell battery inside the slap watches can fall out, posing battery ingestion and choking hazards to young children.
About 463,000 (In addition, about 75,000 were sold in Canada)
Wild Republic at 800-800-9678 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at quality@wildrepublic.com or online at www.wildrepublic.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information and to complete the online registration form for recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves a variety of Wild Republic Slap Watches with coin cell batteries that are attached to the silicone bracelet. There are 42 models that come in various colors. The face on the watch comes with animal design or historical figures, such as a wolf, spider, elephant, dolphin, frog, panda, mermaid and/or King Tut. On the back of the watch, it states “Made in China” and has the initials K & M on it. As noted on the label, the slap watch is intended for children over the age of three.
Consumers should immediately take the slap watches away from children, stop using them and contact Wild Republic for a full refund.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Kole Imports, Roer’s Zoofari, Seaquest Interactive Aquarium, other zoos, museums and aquariums and online at Wild Republic.com, Amazon.com and Peluches Cory.com from March 2018 through April 2021 for about $8.
K & M International Inc., d/b/a Wild Republic, of Twinsburg, Ohio
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800