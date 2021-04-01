dōTERRA Recalls 1.3 Million Bottles of Deep Blue, PastTense, and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children.
About 1.3 million
dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com, or online at www.doterra.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” or www.doterranotices.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves dōTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils in 10 mL glass bottles with rollerball applicator and black cap. The product name, volume amount, SKU, and dōTERRA logo are printed on the product labels. The following lot number can be found on the bottom of the bottle:
|
Name
|
Size
|
Lot Number
|
SKU
|
Deep Blue
|
10 ml
|
183055, 183232, 190882, 191362, 191484, 192563,
192694, 200853, 202203, 202412, 201622, 202262
|
60200144
|
PastTense
|
10 ml
|
182621, 190072, 190452, 190512, 190573, 190642,
190662, 190702, 190801,
190921, 191232, 191404,
193451, 200242, 200422,
200932, 201292, 201351,
201392, 201401, 201471,
201481, 201493, 201541,
201551, 201571, 201603,
201673, 201744, 201754,
201822, 201971, 202043
|
31350001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deep Blue Touch
|
10 ml
|
183094, 190802, 192314,
192666, 193222, 201141,
201923
|
60200145
|
|
|
Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA for a free replacement product of similar value. dōTERRA is contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Online at doTERRA.com from September 2018 through September 2020 for between $26 and $79.
dōTERRA International LLC, of Pleasant Grove, Utah
