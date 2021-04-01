  1. Home
dōTERRA Recalls 1.3 Million Bottles of Deep Blue, PastTense, and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
dōTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 1, 2021
Units:

About 1.3 million

Consumer Contact:

dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com, or online at www.doterra.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” or www.doterranotices.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves dōTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils in 10 mL glass bottles with rollerball applicator and black cap.  The product name, volume amount, SKU, and dōTERRA logo are printed on the product labels.  The following lot number can be found on the bottom of the bottle:

 

Name

Size

Lot Number

SKU

 

Deep Blue

 

10 ml

 

183055, 183232, 190882, 191362, 191484, 192563,

192694, 200853, 202203, 202412, 201622, 202262

 

60200144

 

 

 

 

        

 

PastTense

 

10 ml

 

182621, 190072, 190452, 190512, 190573, 190642,

190662, 190702, 190801,

190921, 191232, 191404,

193451, 200242, 200422,

200932, 201292, 201351,

201392, 201401, 201471,

201481, 201493, 201541,

201551, 201571, 201603,

201673, 201744, 201754,

201822, 201971, 202043

 

31350001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deep Blue Touch

 

10 ml

 

183094, 190802, 192314,

192666, 193222, 201141,

201923

 

60200145

 

 

 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA for a free replacement product of similar value.  dōTERRA is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at doTERRA.com from September 2018 through September 2020 for between $26 and $79.

Manufacturer(s):

dōTERRA International LLC, of Pleasant Grove, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-734
