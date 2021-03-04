Casa Kids Recalls for Repair Cabina Bunk Beds Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The screws that hold the bed’s mattress foundation to the bed’s guardrails can be loose and the mattress foundation can fall, posing a fall risk to children in the bunk bed.
Casa Kids collect at 718-694-0272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at casa@casakids.com, or online at www.casakids.com/pages/productrecall for instructions on how to inspect and repair the bunk bed, or at www.casakids.com and click on “Product Recall,” located in the page’s footer in the “Additional Information” column for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Casa Kids Cabina Bunk Beds manufactured in February 2018, June 2018, May 2019, and December 2019. A label on the lower part of the bottom bunk bed’s headboard panel contains the date of manufacture, in a MONTH.YEAR format, e.g., MAY.2019. They are made from Baltic birch plywood, in a combination of natural finish and white painted surfaces.
Consumers should immediately stop using their recalled Cabina Bunk Beds until they have inspected their beds to determine whether the screws that hold the bed’s foundation to the guardrails are tightly in place. Casa Kids is contacting all purchasers directly with detailed instructions on how to inspect and repair their bunk beds. Casa Kids will immediately send a new set of screws to any consumers who alert Casa Kids that their bed’s guardrails are not tightly in place.
Casa Kids has received nine reports from consumers that some of the screws that hold their bed’s foundation to the bed’s guardrails were spinning loose. In one incident, the foundation on one lower bed dislodged from one of its two bed rails. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.casakids.com from April 2018 through November 2020 for about $1,500.
Casa Collection Design Group Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.
