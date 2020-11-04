YETI Recalls Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid Due to Injury and Burn Hazards

The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.
About 241,500
YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, productrecall@yeti.com, or online at www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid. The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors. The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010. The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.
|
Color
|
SKU
|
Date Code
|
Black
|
21070060046
21070070041
|
34204010
|
Seafoam
|
21070060048
21070070043
|
34204010
|
Navy
|
21070060047
21070070042
|
34204010
|
Ice Pink
|
21070060052
21070070047
|
34204010
|
Northwoods Green
|
21070060050
21070070045
|
34204010
|
Graphite
|
21070060066
|
34204010
|
Copper
|
21070060064
|
34204010
Consumers should immediately stop using the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid and visit yeti.com for instructions on returning the lid or at a YETI store for a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of the magnetic slider on the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid being ejected after being sealed with hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.
YETI stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com during October 2020 for about $35.
YETI Coolers, LLC, of Austin, Texas
