YETI Recalls Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid Due to Injury and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Rambler® 20 oz Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lids
Hazard:

The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 4, 2020
Units:

About 241,500

Consumer Contact:

YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, productrecall@yeti.com, or online at www.yeti.com  and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid.  The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors.  The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010.  The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base.  The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.

Color

SKU

Date Code

Black

21070060046

21070070041

34204010

Seafoam

21070060048

21070070043

34204010

Navy

21070060047

21070070042

34204010

Ice Pink

21070060052

21070070047

34204010

Northwoods Green

21070060050

21070070045

34204010

Graphite

21070060066

34204010

Copper

21070060064

34204010
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid and visit yeti.com for instructions on returning the lid or at a YETI store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the magnetic slider on the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid being ejected after being sealed with hot liquid.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

YETI stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com during October 2020 for about $35.

Importer(s):

YETI Coolers, LLC, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-020
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
