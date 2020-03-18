  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters Due To Fall Hazard

Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters
Hazard:

The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter can break, posing a fall hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 1,430 (In addition, about 116 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Thule Group toll-free at 855-652-2688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,  email at carseatadapter@thule.com, or online at www.thule.com/carseatadapter or www.thule.com and click on Support/Safety Notice for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapter used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller.  The adapter is metal with two black plastic brackets and clips onto the stroller.  Only the car seat adapter is included in this recall.  Product number 11000301 is printed on a sticker located on the adapter’s plastic bracket.  The UPC code is 091021188099.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sleek Car Seat Adapter and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of a Thule Sleek Bassinet which works on the Thule Sleek Stroller.

Incidents/Injuries:

Thule has received three reports of the plastic brackets on the car seat adapters cracking or breaking while in use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

REI, Buy Buy Baby, and other stores nationwide and online at Thule.com, and Amazon.com from December 2018 through February 2020 for about $60.

Importer(s):

Thule Group, of Sweden

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-096
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters Due to Fall Hazard
Lilly of New York Children’s Winter Boots Recalled by Kidz Concepts Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kids & Koalas Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Joules USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas and Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
Just Blanks Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise