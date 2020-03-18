Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters Due to Fall Hazard

The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter can break, posing a fall hazard to infants.
Thule Group toll-free at 855-652-2688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at carseatadapter@thule.com, or online at www.thule.com/carseatadapter or www.thule.com and click on Support/Safety Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapter used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller. The adapter is metal with two black plastic brackets and clips onto the stroller. Only the car seat adapter is included in this recall. Product number 11000301 is printed on a sticker located on the adapter’s plastic bracket. The UPC code is 091021188099.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sleek Car Seat Adapter and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of a Thule Sleek Bassinet which works on the Thule Sleek Stroller.
Thule has received three reports of the plastic brackets on the car seat adapters cracking or breaking while in use. No injuries have been reported.
REI, Buy Buy Baby, and other stores nationwide and online at Thule.com, and Amazon.com from December 2018 through February 2020 for about $60.
Thule Group, of Sweden
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800