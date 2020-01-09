  1. Home
Thesaurus Global Marketing Recalls Tricycles Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Little Bambino 4 in 1 canopy children’s tricycles
Hazard:

Paint on the canopy’s frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban and tricycle components contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 9, 2020
Units:
About 370
Consumer Contact:

Little Bambino toll-free at 866-633-8202 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@shoplittlebambino.com or online at www.shoplittlebambino.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Little Bambino 4 in 1 canopy children’s tricycles.  The three-wheeled tricycles can be used as a push stroller or a push, training and classic tricycle.  They were sold in blue, pink or red and have a back handle, an elongated back rest, a basket, a canopy and a bell on the front handle.  The Little Bambino logo is on the front of the tricycle. Model BW204 and UPC code 653981740030, 653981740092, 653981740108, 656857123326, 656857123333 or 656857123340 can be found on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tricycles, take them away from children and contact Thesaurus Global Marketing for a full refund, including the cost of shipping.  Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Amazon.com from October 2018 through June 2019 for between $97 and $130.

Importer(s):

Thesaurus Global Marketing Inc., of  Doral, FL

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-712
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise