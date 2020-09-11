  1. Home
Medique Recalls 31 Different Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
31 Medique Over-the-Counter drugs from the product lines: Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp, and Ecolab.
Hazard:

The over-the-counter products contain regulated substances which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 11, 2020
Units:
About 143,300
Consumer Contact:

Medique at 800-680-2474 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.mediqueproducts.com and click on "Recall Notice" at the bottom of the page for more information including registration access.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves 31 different over-the-counter drugs purchased on or after June 1, 2018 that are unexpired from the following brands:  Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp, and Ecolab.  They include aspirin-containing products, acetaminophen-containing products, ibuprofen-containing products, lidocaine-containing products, diphenhydramine, loperamide, and naproxen products.  The expiration date for tablets and creams can be found on either the top or side panels of the container carton in the format [YEAR/MO].  For products in spray bottles, the expiration date in the same format is located on the front of the bottle.  The expiration date is found on the bottom for the spray cans.  The 31 different recalled products are listed in the table below:

Product

Drug

Package Type

# of Packets

Medi-First Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet 

50

250

Medi-First Extra Strength Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen 

acetaminophen (500 mg)

2 tablets packet 

50

125

250

Medi-First Sinus Pain & Pressure 

acetaminophen (500 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique APAP

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

250

Medique Extra Strength APAP

acetaminophen (500 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique Back Pain-Off

acetaminophen (250 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Medique CCP Caffeine Fee

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

250

Medi-First Cold Relief 

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique Cramp Tabs

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique Decorel Forte Plus

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50 

250

Medique Medicidin-D

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Dover Aminofen

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

250

Otis Clapp Back Quell

acetaminophen (200 mg)

2 tablets packet

150

Otis Clapp Mygrex

acetaminophen (500 mg)

2 tablets packet

150

Otis Clapp Valihist

acetaminophen (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

150

Medi-First Pain Relief Extra Strength 

acetaminophen (110 mg)
aspirin (162 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Medi-First Plus Pain Zappers

acetaminophen (250 mg)
aspirin (250 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

Medique Pain-Off

acetaminophen (250 mg)
aspirin (250 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Medi-First Aspirin 

aspirin (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medi-First Plus Aspirin

aspirin (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

50

125

Medique Aspirin 

aspirin (325 mg)

2 tablets packet

12

100

250

Medique Diphen

diphenhydramine (25 mg)

1 tablet packet

24

200

Medi-First Ibuprofen

ibuprofen (200 mg)

2 tablets packet

4

50

125

250

Medique I-Prin

ibuprofen (200 mg)

2 tablets packet

3

100

250

Dover Addaprin

ibuprofen (200 mg)

2 tablets packet

250

Medi-First Burn Cream with Lidocaine

lidocaine (0.9 grams)

packets

25

Medi-First Burn Spray 

lidocaine HCl (2%)

2 oz bottle

--

Medi-First Blood Clotting Spray 

lidocaine (4%)

3 oz bottle

--

Ecolab Burn Cream

lidocaine (0.9 grams)

packets

25

Medique Diamode

loperamide HCl (2 mg)

1 tablet packet

50

100

Medique Mediproxen 

naproxen sodium (220 mg)

1 tablet packet

50

100
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Medique for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.  All known purchasers are being notified directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Amazon.com from June 2018 through June 2020 for between $2 and $59.

Manufacturer(s):

Medique, of Fort Myers, Fla.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-780
