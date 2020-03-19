Kids & Koalas Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The baby walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard. Specifically, they can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard and they have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.
Amazon will contact all customers directly who purchased the walkers on Amazon.com with further information related to refunds.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kids & Koalas-branded baby walkers. The foldable baby walkers have eight wheels and a seat with adjustable height. They were sold in grey, black, green, pink, blue, and white. The Kids & Koalas logo is printed on the front of the tray and on the back of the seat. Model number X002 can be found on an attached hang tag underneath the product and on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby walkers, dismantle them, and throw them away.
None.
Online at Amazon.com from September 2017 through July 2018 for between $89 and $123.
Utomen, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800