Kids & Koalas Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kids & Koalas baby walkers
Hazard:

The baby walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard.  Specifically, they can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard and they have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck.  Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 3,600
Consumer Contact:

Amazon will contact all customers directly who purchased the walkers on Amazon.com with further information related to refunds. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Kids & Koalas-branded baby walkers.  The foldable baby walkers have eight wheels and a seat with adjustable height.  They were sold in grey, black, green, pink, blue, and white. The Kids & Koalas logo is printed on the front of the tray and on the back of the seat.  Model number X002 can be found on an attached hang tag underneath the product and on the packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby walkers, dismantle them, and throw them away.

Incidents/Injuries:

None.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com from September 2017 through July 2018 for between $89 and $123.

Manufactured In:
China
Amazon Seller:

Utomen, of China

Recall number:
20-730
