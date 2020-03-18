  1. Home
Earthroma Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Earthroma’s Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 140
Consumer Contact:

Earthroma at 800-319-9310 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customer.service@earthroma.com, or online at www.earthroma.com and click on Recall for more information or go to https://earthroma.com/pages/wintergreen-recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Earthroma’s Wintergreen Essential oil in amber bottles of 5 mL, 15 mL, and 30 mL.  The products include a green and white label with the firm’s logo.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Earthroma for a free replacement child resistant cap.  All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at Earthroma.com from April 2016 through May 2019 for between $7 and $14.

Manufacturer(s):

Earthroma LLC, of Fayetteville, Arkansas

Distributor(s):

Earthroma LLC, of Fayetteville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-722
