Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. Recalls Holiday Travel Mugs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Meijer Stores

The mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.
Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. toll-free at 888-923-2982 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email customer.service@bwtc.com, or online at www.bwtc.com and click on recall at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Holiday Travel mugs with lids. They have a decal with “Let it Snow” or “Merry and Bright” in gold metallic lettering. The bottom portion of the mugs is red or green and the top half portion is white. The lids are black. They measure 7 inches tall. “Microwave safe” is written on the backstamp under the glaze and on the wrap band.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to place of purchase for a full refund or contact Boston Warehouse Trading Corp.
The firm has received one report of sparks when a consumer used the mug in a microwave. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Meijer stores nationwide from October 2019 through November 2019 for about $10.
Boston Warehouse Trading Corp., of Norwood, Mass.
Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800