Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. Recalls Holiday Travel Mugs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Meijer Stores

Name of product:
Holiday Travel Mugs
Hazard:

The mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe.  If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 9, 2020
Units:
About 2,400
Consumer Contact:

Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. toll-free at 888-923-2982 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email  customer.service@bwtc.com, or online at www.bwtc.com and click on recall at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Holiday Travel mugs with lids.  They have a decal with “Let it Snow” or “Merry and Bright” in gold metallic lettering.  The bottom portion of the mugs is red or green and the top half portion is white.  The lids are black.  They measure 7 inches tall.  “Microwave safe” is written on the backstamp under the glaze and on the wrap band.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to place of purchase for a full refund or contact Boston Warehouse Trading Corp.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of sparks when a consumer used the mug in a microwave.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Meijer stores nationwide from October  2019 through November  2019 for about $10.

Manufacturer(s):

Boston Warehouse Trading Corp., of Norwood, Mass.

Importer(s):

Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-050
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
