Baby Trend Recalls Tango Mini Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Tango Mini Strollers
Hazard:

Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
January 16, 2020
Units:
About 2,000
Consumer Contact:

Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, e-mail info@babytrend.com or online at www.babytrend.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).  Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.

Manufacturer(s):

Baby Trend, of Fontana, Calif.

Importer(s):

Baby Trend, of Fontana, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-052
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
