Baby Trend Recalls Tango Mini Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.
Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, e-mail info@babytrend.com or online at www.babytrend.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A). Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.
None reported.
Amazon.com, Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.
Baby Trend, of Fontana, Calif.
