United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall

Name of product:
ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices
Hazard:

The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 19, 2019
Units:
About 1,500 (These products were originally recalled in April 2014) [Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices]
Consumer Contact:

UNCS collect at 954-524-3325 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; visit us at www.uncsales.com and click Get in Touch for more information or email help@uncs.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves  Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices. The device is about 3 feet long. It has hard plastic black handle grips on each end and two black nylon straps that extend down opposite sides of the center metal shaft. This recall only involves isometric exercise devices with black handle grips. The recall of these devices was announced in April 2014. These recalled exercise devices were resold after the original recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ISO7X isometric exercise device and contact UNCS to receive instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ontel received 10 reports of the handles breaking and the ejection of the internal spring coil and rod, including five reports of impact injuries that resulted in punctures and lacerations as part of the original recall in April 2014. No new incidents have been reported.

Sold At:

Burlington Stores nationwide from January 2019 through March 2019 for about $7.

Distributor(s):

UNCS, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-024
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

