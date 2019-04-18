  1. Home
Target Recalls Wooden Toy Vehicles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles
Hazard:

The wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 18, 2019
Units:
About 495,000
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily  or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles. The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online.  The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall include:

 

Name

Item#

DPCI (Model Number)

UPC

Caboose

89304

234-18-0100

765940893043

Santa in Sleigh

89297

234-18-0100

765940892978

Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck

89298

234-18-0100

765940892985

Train

89301

234-18-0100

765940893012

Police Car

89303

234-18-0100

765940893036

Firetruck

89302

234-18-0100

765940893029

Taxi

89300

234-18-0100

765940893005

Digger

89299

234-18-0100

765940892992

Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment

NA

234-20-0189

765940893159

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been four reports of the wheels detaching including a report of a missing wheel when opened.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $1 for individual vehicles and for about $8 for the 8-pack.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang HuangyanXingbo Crafts Factory, of China

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Supplier:

Horizon Group USA Inc., of Warren, NJ

Recall number:
19-108
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
